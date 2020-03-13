Carthage Mayor’s Faith Based Community Development Appreciation Breakfast

Carthage, MS – The Carthage Mayor’s Faith Based Community Appreciation Breakfast will be held this Saturday, March 14th from 9:00-10:30 am at Carthage Chamber of Commerce. Charlie Smith of Sonshine Leadership Foundation is hosting. The open event will recognize community leaders while raising awareness by sharing individual stories and strengths. The hope is to unite and develop a stronger city and beyond. “We seek to help build a coalition to connect and enhance culture and capacity of the community.” says Smith.

Carthage Chamber of Commerce – 103 N Pearl Street