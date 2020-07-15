Chief Ben Announces MBCI License Plates!

MBCI License plates are coming. Tribal Members now have a unique license plate because of the passage of Senate Bill 2288 in the Legislature and Gov. Reeves signature. Chief Ben said “this specialty plate is something I’ve worked on for a number of years and I think this will be a great way to show our Choctaw pride. Senator Jenifer Branning and Rep Scott Bounds have been wonderful advocates for the Mississippi Band Of Choctaw Indians and I thank them for their continual work at the State Capitol.”

For more information about Mississippi Specialty License plates visit MS. Dept. Of Revenue www.dor.ms.gov/TagsTitles