Congratulations – 37 Students Receive High School Equivalency Diplomas from ECCC Including Many From Our Area

Thirty-seven students received their High School Equivalency diplomas during the recent graduation ceremony at East Central Community College in Decatur. Many of those students are from our area. Congratulations to all of you. Graduates included (first row, from left) Hannah Eubanks of Standing Pine, Deborah Pearson of Decatur, Ashley McLaurin of Philadelphia, Robin Langston of Carthage, Sarah Moss of Ackerman, Jessica Rushing and Sierra Bryan, both of Louisville, and Alaina Robinson and Heather Creason, both of Forest; (second row, from left) Gabreanna Fernandez of Raleigh, Bailey Bilodeau of Conehatta, Chelsea Posey of Forest, Tatiana Roberson of Louisville, Brittany Graham of Conehatta, Kyron Artis of Union, Phoebe Fulton of Philadelphia, Destiny Creason of Forest, and Christina Lillis of Philadelphia; (third row, from left) Codi Ray of Philadelphia, Johnathon Fults of Tracy City, Tenn., Damian Bell of Philadelphia, Xavier Dubose and Nikolas Artis, both of Union, Brooklyn Barnes, Krisler Barnes and Wendy Ferreras, all of Forest, John Knochenmuss of Little Rock, and Shirley Thornton of Madden; and (back row, from left) Jade Walker of Decatur, Graci Copeland of Conehatta, Kee’Wan Burnside of Philadelphia, Tristan Gregory of Union, Arizona Edmonds of Ackerman, Lauren Shaw of Decatur, Stormy Copeland of Philadelphia, Conesha Ealy of Forest, and Emily Thornton of Madden. Not pictured are Marissa Ferguson of Forest, Richard Kilgore of Louisville, and Teresa Talbert of Conehatta. Carla Causey, assistant director of adult education for assessment and program support with the Mississippi Community College Board, was the guest speaker at the event held in Huff Auditorium. For more information on ECCC’s High School Equivalency program, contact Alfreda Thompson, director of adult basic education and high school equivalency, at 601-635-6387 or [email protected].