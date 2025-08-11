Leake Deputies Recover Stolen Vehicle in Madden Area

Leake County Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle Monday morning, August 11, while on patrol in the Madden area.

Around 7 a.m., deputies spotted a green Chevrolet Silverado matching the description of a stolen vehicle.

After confirming it was the stolen vehicle, they arrested the driver, David Allen Alford, who claimed he had purchased it in Jackson, MS.

A female passenger told deputies she was unaware the vehicle was stolen.

Alford is charged with receiving stolen property and is being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility.