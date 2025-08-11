Big Deals!
HomeLeakeLeake Deputies Recover Stolen Vehicle in Madden Area

Leake Deputies Recover Stolen Vehicle in Madden Area

by
SHARE NOW
Leake Deputies Recover Stolen Vehicle in Madden Area

Leake County Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle Monday morning, August 11, while on patrol in the Madden area.

Around 7 a.m., deputies spotted a green Chevrolet Silverado matching the description of a stolen vehicle.

After confirming it was the stolen vehicle, they arrested the driver, David Allen Alford, who claimed he had purchased it in Jackson, MS.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

A female passenger told deputies she was unaware the vehicle was stolen.

Alford is charged with receiving stolen property and is being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Prank Call Prompts Response from Law Enforcement at Leake Central High School

Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUIs, and Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake

People Hurt in Two-Car Wreck in Leake County

Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Possession Charges in Leake and Attala Arrests

Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests

Midnight Crash in Leake on Hwy 35

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf