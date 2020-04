Drive-through testing succeeded. Over 107 individuals pre-registered for free testing in Leake county and more registered on site, according to UMMC officials. Testing ended at 4:00 pm with more than 100 tests completed. Members of UMMC, MSDH, and the National Guard facilitated. Testing will continue throughout the state. For more information- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html