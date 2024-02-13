East Central Splits Doubleheader with Meridian

The East Central Community College Warriors basketball teams were back in action tonight in Decatur hosting Meridian Community College. The Lady Warriors improved their season record to 14-7 and 3-4 in the division by defeating the Lady Eagles by 17 points, 54-37.

In the Men’s game, the Warriors faced a determined Eagles team from Meridian. The Eagles were up by 7 points at halftime, 28-21 but increased that lead by as many as 19 points in the second half before the Warriors battled back to within 6 points of the Eagles. However the Eagles were not to be denied the victory and won the contest by 8 points, 72-64.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Tuesday beginning at 5:30pm when the Warriors the host the Northwest Community College Rangers from Senatobia.