Leake Central’s Tylan Fortune nominated for Best WR in Mississippi by The Clarion-Ledger

Leake Central’s Tylan Fortune is among several players nominated as the best high school wide receiver in the state by The Clarion Ledger.

“Who is Mississippi’s top wide receiver entering the 2025 high school football season?,” reads the post by The Clarion Ledger’s Michael Chavez. “MHSAA and MAIS football fans can decide which high school wide receiver is the best in the state.”

In total, there are 19 receivers on the list.

The post on Fortune reads:

Ty’lan Fortune, Leake Central: Fortune, the three-star, produced 894 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns and 1,011 all-purpose yards. He has offers from Ole Miss, Jackson State, Nebraska and Louisiana Lafayette.

Fortune and the Gators will open the 2025 season Friday, Aug. 29 in the annual Gator Bowl battle against Leake County.

Fans can vote in the poll once an hour through Saturday, Aug. 2 at noon.

To vote, visit: www.clarionledger.com

Other receivers listed include: