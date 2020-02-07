East Central Splits games with Copiah Lincoln

The East Central Community College Warriors played host to Copiah Lincoln Community College in district basketball action tonight at the Decatur campus. The Lady Warriors were unable to out shoot the Lady Wolves from Co-Lin. The Lady Wolves maintained a lead throughout the game, up by 16 points at halftime (35-19). The Lady Wolves would continue to build on their lead in the second half of the contest and win the game by 18 points (62-44).

The Men’s game between the Warriors and the Wolves would be a much closer match between the teams with the Warriors squeezing out a one point lead at halftime (32-31). In the second half the Warriors would expand their lead to eleven points early in the half only to see the Wolves come storming back late in the game to tie the game 67-67 before the horn sounded to send the game into overtime play. The overtime period was undecided down to the last second but the Warriors came out the victors with a three point win over the Wolves (79-76).

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Thursday night at 5:30 pm as the Warriors host Meridian Community College.