LA Rebels Win Defeat Central Hinds Cougars 44-0

The Leake Academy Rebels played the last game of the regular season tonight at home in Madden hosting the Cougars of Central Hines Academy from Raymond and came away with a 44-0 win to improve to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in the MAIS District 2-3A. The Rebels were up 38-0 before halftime to start a running clock for the remainder of the game. The Rebels added 6 more points in the final quarter to close out the scoring for the night 44-0. The Rebels now advance to the playoffs with the first game to be played two weeks from tonight. Boswell Media Sports will bring you all the playoff games involving the Rebels. Details on the first game will be posted when it become available.

