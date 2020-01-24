East Central Splits Games with Hinds in Decatur

The East Central Community College Basketball teams were back home tonight in Decatur hosting Hinds Community College. The Lady Warriors came away with a 64-57 victory however the Warriors Men’s team fall short to the Hinds Bulldogs 71-54.

In the Ladies game, the Lady Warriors would lead the Lady Bulldogs throughout the contest leading by 8 points after the opening quarter and were up by 7 points at halftime (32-25). In the second half, the Lady Bulldogs pulled by to within 3 points by the end of the third quarter but the Lady Warriors expanded the lead once again in the final quarter winning the game by 7 points (64-57).

The Warriors and Bulldogs played a close game throughout the first half with the Bulldogs leading the Warriors by 6 points after the first half. In the second half of the game, the Bulldogs would expand their lead over the Warriors and win the game by 17 points (71-54).

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College Basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Thursday night at 5:30 pm as the Warriors host Gulf Coast in Decatur.