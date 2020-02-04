East Central Splits Games with Pearl River

The East Central Community College Warriors Basketball teams were back home tonight in Decatur hosting the highly rated Pearl River Community College Wildcats. The Lady Warriors and Lady Wildcats played first and EC came away with a two point lead after the first quarter (12-10). The Lady Wildcats would outscore the Lady Warriors by 4 points in the second quarter, leading by two points at halftime (26-24). The second half of the contest would belong to the Lady Warriors as they took control of the game, up by 8 points at the end of the third quarter (45-37) and winning the game by 11 points (58-47).

The Men played the most exciting game of the night, the Pearl River Wildcats entered tonight’s game ranked number two in the nation and undefeated, 16-0 overall and 8-0 in the South Division. The EC Warriors were 7-10 overall and 2-6 in the division but they played much better than their record indicated. The Warriors would outscore the Wildcats in the first half of the game and lead by five points when the horn sounded (41-36). The second half was a battle from start to finish with the Wildcats coming back to take the lead away from the Warriors, but the Warriors refused to give up and kept the outcome of the game in question until the final seconds ticked off the clock. The Warriors would lose the battle tonight but only by two points to the Wildcats (72-70).

Our next exciting broadcast of Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Thursday night at 5:30 pm when the Co-Lin Wolves of Copiah Lincoln Community College travel to Decatur for another South Division game.