HomeLeakeEast Central Warriors Splits Doubleheader with Hinds Bulldogs

East Central Warriors Splits Doubleheader with Hinds Bulldogs

by
SHARE NOW
East Central Warriors Splits Doubleheader with Hinds Bulldogs

The East Central Community College basketball teams were back home tonight at the Bracken-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur hosting the Bulldogs of Hinds Community College from Utica. The Lady Warriors improved their season record to 13-6 overall and 2-3 in the division by defeating the Hinds Lady Bulldogs by 9 points, 43-34. The Warriors had a touch night playing the Bulldogs. The Warriors trailed by 8 points at halftime in the game, 35-27. In the second half the Warriors trailed by a dozen points to the Bulldogs at one time but mounted a comeback late in the game to trail by only 1 point with 1:19 to go but were not able to overcome Hinds dropping the game by 5 points, 78-73.

Our next broadcast of East Central Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Monday, February 12 when the Warriors host Meridian Community College with tipoff set at 5:30pm.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy 5A North State Tournament

EC Warriors Sweep MS Delta Trojans

East Central drop Games to Pearl River in Decatur

Thursday’s East Central CC basketball games postponed

TVA and Central Electric ask customers to help conserve electricity

East Central Community College Campus to open at noon Wednesday