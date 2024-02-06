East Central Warriors Splits Doubleheader with Hinds Bulldogs

The East Central Community College basketball teams were back home tonight at the Bracken-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur hosting the Bulldogs of Hinds Community College from Utica. The Lady Warriors improved their season record to 13-6 overall and 2-3 in the division by defeating the Hinds Lady Bulldogs by 9 points, 43-34. The Warriors had a touch night playing the Bulldogs. The Warriors trailed by 8 points at halftime in the game, 35-27. In the second half the Warriors trailed by a dozen points to the Bulldogs at one time but mounted a comeback late in the game to trail by only 1 point with 1:19 to go but were not able to overcome Hinds dropping the game by 5 points, 78-73.

Our next broadcast of East Central Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Monday, February 12 when the Warriors host Meridian Community College with tipoff set at 5:30pm.