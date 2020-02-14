East Central Warriors Sweep Games with Meridian Eagles

The East Central Community College Basketball teams were back in action on their home court in Decatur tonight hosting Meridian Community College. The Lady Warriors and Lady Eagles played first and it remained a very close game through the first three quarters. The Lady Warriors were 3 points up after the opening quarter (15-12) however they were down by 1 point at halftime (27-28). The Lady Warriors regained the lead in the third quarter up by 3 points (42-39) and increased the lead to 7 points in the final quarter to win the game 62-55.

In the Men’s game, The Warriors enjoyed a comfortable lead over the Eagles in the first half of their game up by 13 points when the horn sounded (51-38). However the second half was a battle throughout the half as the Eagles battled back and took a 3 point lead late in the game. The Warriors would not be denied the victory and mounted their own comeback as the game came to a close winning the game by 3 points (85-82).

The East Central Warriors will play again next Thursday night at 5:30 pm in their last home game of the regular season hosting Southwest Community College and that game will be broadcast live on Cruisin 98 with video streaming on cruisin98news.com and eccc.edu