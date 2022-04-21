HomeLeakeEC Lady Warriors Split Doubleheader with Hinds Lady Eagles

EC Lady Warriors Split Doubleheader with Hinds Lady Eagles

by

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors played a softball doubleheader at the Softball Complex in Decatur this afternoon hosting the Lady Eagles of Hinds Community College from Raymond. The Lady Rangers won the first game in 7 innings by the final score 0f 3-1 but the Lady Warriors came back to win game two 11-7. With todays games, the Lady Warriors season record now stands at 23-19 overall and 12-12 in the conference. The Hinds Lady Eagles are now 18-19 overall and 11-11 in the conference.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be Tuesday, April 26 when the Warriors baseball team will host a doubleheader beginning at 4:00pm with Meridian Community College.

