EC Lady Warriors Split Doubleheader with Hinds Lady Eagles

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors played a softball doubleheader at the Softball Complex in Decatur this afternoon hosting the Lady Eagles of Hinds Community College from Raymond. The Lady Rangers won the first game in 7 innings by the final score 0f 3-1 but the Lady Warriors came back to win game two 11-7. With todays games, the Lady Warriors season record now stands at 23-19 overall and 12-12 in the conference. The Hinds Lady Eagles are now 18-19 overall and 11-11 in the conference.

