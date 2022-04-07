EC Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader with Gulf Coast Bulldogs

HomeLeakeEC Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader with Gulf Coast Bulldogs

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors added two wins to their conference record today by sweeping the Lady Bulldogs from Gulf Coast Community College. With today’s wins the Lady Warriors improve to 9-7 in the conference. The Lady Warriors won the first game in 7 innings in a very close contest, 5-4. In game two the Lady Warriors ended the game in the top of the 5th inning 9-0 due to the “8 run rule”.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for this Saturday beginning a 2:00pm when the Lady Warriors host Northeast Community College in doubleheader softball from the Softball Complex in Decatur.

