EC Warriors Complete Basketball Season Hosting Southwest Bears

The East Central Community College basketball teams were back home in Decatur tonight hosting the Southwest Community College Bears in their final games this season. Both the Warriors teams would fall to the Bears. In the Lady Warriors game, the Lady Bears were leading by 14 points after the first half (35-21) and had a 12 point lead after the third quarter. In the final quarter, the Lady Warriors were able to cut deeply into the Lady Bears lead but were unable to come away with the victory falling by 5 points to Southwest (58-53).

The Warriors were next on the hardwood hoping to finish the season with an upset of the Bears but Southwest pulled away early in the game and were up by 20 points at halftime (46-26). The Bears continued to dominate and pull away in the second half as well and finished the game with a 31 point victory over the Warriors (93-62).