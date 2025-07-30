Big Deals!
HomeLeakeLeake County MSU Alumni Hosting Barks & Bites with Steve Robertson

Leake County MSU Alumni Hosting Barks & Bites with Steve Robertson

by
SHARE NOW
Leake County MSU Alumni Hosting Barks & Bites with Steve Robertson

The Leake County MSU Alumni Association will host Barks & Bites with Steve Robertson on Wednesday, August 7 at Red Bird Farms, located at 460 Massey Road in Kosciusko.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with a BBQ meal served at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at ticketscandy.com.

In addition to hearing from Mississippi State sports analyst Steve Robertson, the evening will include a book signing and autograph session, silent auction, raffle for a grill, and a split-the-pot raffle.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

All proceeds benefit the Leake County MSU Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. The event is open to the public.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Assault Causing Injury, Felony Embezzlement, and Felony Drug Possession in Attala and Leake

One-Vehicle Crash Monday Morning in Leake

B-MO in the MO’rning – Cabin Conversations #132: The Neshoba County Fair

Bribery, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake

Leake Central’s Tylan Fortune nominated for Best WR in Mississippi by The Clarion-Ledger

Assault, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Felony DUI in Leake and Attala

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply
https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/