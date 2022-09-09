EC Warriors Fall to Holmes 41-37

The East Central Community College Warriors were back at home in Decatur tonight playing the Bulldogs of Holmes Community College. Both teams entered the game looking for their first win of the season and it was an offensive blast from beginning to end with the outcome of the game determined in the final minute of the fourth quarter when the Holmes Bulldogs intercepted the ball to stop the EC Warriors as they were driving down the field for a hopeful go ahead touchdown. The game was tied at the end of each of the first three quarters of play. In the final quarter the Warriors scored on a field goal but the Bulldogs scored a touchdown and that was the difference in the game. QB Landon Sims was named tonight’s Forrest Chevron’s player of the game. Next week the Warriors will host Hinds Community College in Decatur and Cruisin 98 will broadcast that game beginning with the pregame show at 6:00pm. Video streaming will also be available on kicks96news.com and eccclive.com/gold channel.