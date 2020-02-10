EC Warriors Sweep Opening Baseball Double Header

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team opened the 2020 season today at home hosting the Mississippi Delta Community College Trojans. The first game of the double header scheduled for 9 innings was called after the top of the 7th inning because of the run rule with the EC Warriors winning the game 10-2. The Warriors had scoring runs in every inning while the Trojans scored one run in the 5th and another run in the 7th inning.

In game two, the score remained close between the two teams tied at 1-1 after the top of the 4th inning. The Warriors would add another run in the bottom of the 4th to regain the lead 2-1. The biggest inning for the Warriors came in the bottom of the 5th inning where they scored 8 runs to take a 10-1 lead in the game. The Trojans would add another run in the top of the 6th inning but that would end the scoring in game two with the final score 10-2 Warriors.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for Friday February 14 beginning at 2:00 pm (weather permitting) as the Warriors host a double header with Shelton State Community College.