Have you seen her? The Philadelphia Police Department announced that they are “seeking the public’s help in locating 41 year old Amelia Williams who was reported missing to our department on July 22, 2021 by family and friends. Amelia was last seen walking on Gum St In Philadelphia on July 7. She was frequently seen daily walking around town normally in the area of Lewis Ave and Beacon St.” If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Amelia please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at (601) 656-2131 or your local agency.