LA Basketball Teams Compete in District 2-5A Championship

The Leake Academy basketball teams played in the district championship games today in Mendenhall. The #2 seed Lady Rebels failed to defeat the #1 seed Lady Cougars from Simpson Academy losing the contest by 12 points, 48-36. The Lady Rebels finish second place in district 2-5A. The Rebels Men’s team also entered as the #2 seed in the district and faced the #1 seed Cougars of Simpson Academy but the Rebels upset the Cougars to take the district 2-5A Championship. The final score gave the Rebels a 3 point victory, 32-29. Both teams now advance to the quarterfinals of the North 5A tournament being held in Mendenhall next week at Simpson Academy. Cruisin 98 will broadcast those games as well with game times and opponents announced when they become available