LA Lady Rebels Advance to North 5A Tournament

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels were back in action in the District 2-5A Tournament in Mendenhall playing in the consolation game against the Lady Raiders of Lamar School from Meridian. The Lady Raiders had a 1 point lead at the end of the opening quarter but the Lady Rebels came back strong to lead by 10 points at halftime, 36-26. The Lady Rebels continued to gain momentum in the second half to win the game by 21 points, 66-45. The Lady Rebels now advance to the North State 5A Tournament next week in Cleveland as the number 3 seed. Game times will be announced when available. Cruisin 98 will broadcast all playoff action involving the Leake Academy Lady Rebels.