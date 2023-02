The Leake Academy Lady Rebels completed their basketball season this afternoon at the MAIS State Overall Semifinal losing their battle to the 6A number 1 seed MRA (Madison Ridgeland Academy) Lady Patriots by the final score of 58-43. The Rebelettes finish the season at 36-7 overall. Boswell Media Sports congratulates all the players and their coach on another outstanding basketball season. MRA will advance to the overall championship game against PCS.