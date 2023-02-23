LA Rebelettes Win Advance in Overall Tournament in Clinton

The Leake Academy Rebelettes basketball team played in the Overall Tournament taking place at Mississippi College in Clinton this afternoon and came away with a big win to advance to the next round for the team this Saturday. The #2 seed Rebelettes from the 5A faced the # 2 team from 2A the Lady Knights from West Memphis Arkansas. The Rebelettes took a commanding lead in the opening quarter and newer looked back. The Rebelettes were up by 33 points at halftime, 40-7. Reserve Rebelettes got playing time in the second half which was played with a running clock. The final score gave the Rebelettes a 46 point victory, 57-11. Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Rebelettes basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Saturday afternoon at 12:30pm when the team will play the winner of the Rossville-Marvell Academy game.