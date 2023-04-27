LA Rebels Baseball Season Ends in Game 3 of MAIS North 5A

The Leake Academy Rebels returned to their home field in Madden today to continue the best two out of three series with the Mustangs of Pillow Academy from Greenwood. After falling short to the Mustangs at Greenwood in game one the Rebels came back strong in game two winning the game 10-3 forcing a third and deciding game between the teams to determine who would advance to round two of the North 5A playoffs. Rhett Stovall was named the IN-Sports player of the game in game two.

In game three, the Pillow Mustangs got hot in the second inning scoring 5 runs while holding the Rebels to one run. The game would remain 5-1 Mustangs until the 6 inning when Pillow added three runs and held the Rebels to one run. The Mustangs would add four more runs in the top of the 7th inning holding the Rebels to one run ending the game 12-3 and sending the Pillow Mustangs to the second round of the North 5A. All the Rebels senior players were named the IN-Sports players of the game in game three.