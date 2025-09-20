Big Deals!
LA Rebels Defeat Winston Patriots 41-13

LA Rebels Defeat Winston Patriots 41-13

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Louisville tonight to play the Patriots of Winston Academy, The Rebels scored 4 touchdowns in the opening quarter to take a commanding 27-0 lead in the game. By halftime the Rebels were up 41-6. With a running clock in the second half most of the Rebels roster had valuable playing time on the field. The only points scored in the second half was a touchdown for the Patriots in the fourth quarter that made the final score 41-13 for the Rebels. Tonight’s win improves the Rebels season record to 3-1. Next week the Rebels return to Madden to host the Buccaneers of Bowling Green Academy from Franklinton, LA. Boswell Media Sports will bring you that game on Cruisin 98 with live video streaming on cruisin98news.com and the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel, Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with the pregame show starting at 6:10pm.

