LA Rebels District 2-5A Semifinal Basketball Results

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Mendenhall today to play in the District 2 Semifinal games at Simpson Academy. The Rebels team were first on the floor playing the Wayne Academy Jaguars from Waynesboro and quickly gained control of the game. The Rebels were leading the Jaguars by 15 points at halftime, 29-14 and continued to dominate in the second half winning the game by 30 points, 60-30 to advance to the district championship game tomorrow evening at 7:45pm.

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels faced the Simpson Academy Lady Cougars in their semifinal game with the winner to advance to the championship game. The Lady Cougars had a fast start and by halftime were up by 9 points, 28-19. The Lady Rebels after being down by 13 points in the third quarter came back to lead by 1 point, 38-37 going into the final quarter. The outcome of the game came down to the final seconds in the game with the Lady Cougars winning by 2 points, 47-45 and advancing to the championship game. The Lady Rebels will play in the consolation game tomorrow afternoon at 4:00pm. Both game will be carried live on Cruisin 98.