LA Rebels Fall to Jackson Academy Raiders 27-13

The Leake Academy Rebels played their first home game tonight at Thaggard Field in Madden playing the number 2 ranked team in the state the Jackson Academy Raiders. The Rebels enjoyed a 13-7 lead at halftime but the Raiders scored early in the third quarter to take a 1 point lead, 14-13. No other points were scored in the quarter. The fourth quarter would belong to the Raiders as they scored 2 additional touchdowns to come away with a 27-13 victory over the Rebels and ending a 14 game winning streak for the Leake Academy Rebels. Rhett Atkinson and Riley Myers were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next Friday, the LA Rebels travel to Starkville to play Starkville Academy with kickoff at 7:00pm. Join Cruisin 98 for the pregame show beginning at 6:15.