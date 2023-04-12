LA Rebels Fall to Park Place Crusaders 13-8

The Leake Academy Rebels varsity baseball team returned home to Madden today to play game three of a three game series with the Crusaders of Park Place Christian Academy from Pearl. The Rebels lost game one 5-0, won game two in Pearl 15-0, but lost today’s game by the final score of 13-8. The lead in today’s game rocked back and forth between the teams until a 5 run inning in the 5th gave the Crusaders a 12-6 lead. The Rebels would add a couple of runs in the 8th inning to cut the lead to 4 runs but the Crusaders would add 1 run in the 7th and not allow any runs in the inning for the Rebels. Rett Atkinson was named today In-Sports player of the game. Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Rebels baseball on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for Friday, April 21 at 6:00pm when the Rebels will host East Rankin Academy.