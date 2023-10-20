LA Rebels Fall to Simpson Cougars by 2 points 41-39

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Mendenhall tonight to play the Cougars of Simpson Academy in their last regular season football game. The Rebels had won their last three games and hoped to close the regular season with another win. The difference came down to a couple of missed extra points as the Cougars won the game 41-39. It was an offensive battle throughout the game with Simpson leading by 1 point at halftime 28-27. Both teams would add one touchdown each in the second half but Simpson scores added 13 points while the Rebels scores added 12 points to make the 2 point difference in the game.

The Leake Academy Rebels will play in the post season with opponent, place, and game time to be announced when it becomes available.