LA Rebels Fall to Simpson in Championship District 2 Tournament

The Leake Academy Men’s varsity basketball team played the Cougars of Simpson Academy tonight in the Championship game for District 2-5A. The number one seed Cougars would maintain the lead in each quarter, up by 2 points at halftime, 16-14 and going on to win the game and the district 2 championship by 9 points, 41-32. The Leake Academy Rebels now advance to the North 5A State Tournament next week in Cleveland. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the games involving Leake Academy. Game time will be posted when they become available.