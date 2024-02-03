HomeLeakeLA Rebels Fall to Simpson in Championship District 2 Tournament

LA Rebels Fall to Simpson in Championship District 2 Tournament

by
SHARE NOW
LA Rebels Fall to Simpson in Championship District 2 Tournament

The Leake Academy Men’s varsity basketball team played the Cougars of Simpson Academy tonight in the Championship game for District 2-5A. The number one seed Cougars would maintain the lead in each quarter, up by 2 points at halftime, 16-14 and going on to win the game and the district 2 championship by 9 points, 41-32. The Leake Academy Rebels now advance to the North 5A State Tournament next week in Cleveland. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the games involving Leake Academy. Game time will be posted when they become available.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

VIDEO STREAM: Leake Academy 5A North State Tournament

Brackets set for Leake Academy North State Tournament games

LA Lady Rebels Advance to North 5A Tournament

LA Rebels District 2-5A Semifinal Basketball Results

Video: Last second shot ties game for Lady Rebels

Leake Academy Varsity Teams Split Games with Simpson