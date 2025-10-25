LA Rebels fall to Tri-County Rebels 52-18

Big Deals!
The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Flora tonight to play the Tri-County Academy Rebels in MAIS District 2-3A football. Both teams were 7-1 overall and undefeated in District 2-3A. The game was tied at the end of the opening quarter at 6-6 but in the second quarter Tri-County scored 24 points to the Leake Rebels 6 points to lead at halftime 39-12. In the second half Tri-County added another 8 points while keeping Leake Academy off the scoreboard. In the final quarter Tri-County added another 14 points to Leake Academy’s 6 points to make the final score 52-18. Next week the final regular season game for the Rebels at Madden when they host the Cougars of Central Hinds Academy from Raymond. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media Sports pregame show on the air on Cruisin 98 at 6:10pm. Video streaming available on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.

