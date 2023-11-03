LA Rebels Season Ends in Round 2 of MAIS 5A Playoffs

The number nine seed Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Starkville tonight to play the number 1 seed Starkville Academy Volunteers in the second round of the MAIS 5A playoffs but despite giving Starkville Academy a fourth quarter scare would lose the game to the Volunteers by 10 points, 41-31. The Volunteers were leading by 4 points in the game at halftime 20-16 but in the second half the Rebels scored 8 points while Starkville added 7 points to give them a 3 point lead going into the final quarter of the contest. A Rebels touchdown in the fourth quarter gave them the lead for the first time in the game 31-27. The Volunteers came back to regain the lead by 3 points on their next possession by scoring a touchdown and would score again late in the quarter to give them a 10 point victory in the game, 41-31. All senior players on the Rebels team were named tonight’s In Sports players of the game.