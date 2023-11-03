HomeLeakeLA Rebels Season Ends in Round 2 of MAIS 5A Playoffs

LA Rebels Season Ends in Round 2 of MAIS 5A Playoffs

by
SHARE NOW
LA Rebels Season Ends in Round 2 of MAIS 5A Playoffs

The number nine seed Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Starkville tonight to play the number 1 seed Starkville Academy Volunteers in the second round of the MAIS 5A playoffs but despite giving Starkville Academy a fourth quarter scare would lose the game to the Volunteers by 10 points, 41-31. The Volunteers were leading by 4 points in the game at halftime 20-16 but in the second half the Rebels scored 8 points while Starkville added 7 points to give them a 3 point lead going into the final quarter of the contest. A Rebels touchdown in the fourth quarter gave them the lead for the first time in the game 31-27. The Volunteers came back to regain the lead by 3 points on their next possession by scoring a touchdown and would score again late in the quarter to give them a 10 point victory in the game, 41-31. All senior players on the Rebels team were named tonight’s In Sports players of the game.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

EC Warriors Finish Season with 42-14 Win Over Wildcats

Kicks Picks Week 12 – Make your selections now

Leake Academy’s Wilcox named Player of the Week; two other Rebels receive honors

LA Rebels Win 62-36 Advance to round 2 of 5A Playoffs

LA Rebels Fall to Simpson Cougars by 2 points 41-39

LA Rebels Win Defeat Lamar Raiders 28-14