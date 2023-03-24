HomeLeakeLA Rebels Varsity Baseball Wins Advances 3-0 in Region

LA Rebels Varsity Baseball Wins Advances 3-0 in Region

by
LA Rebels Varsity Baseball Wins Advances 3-0 in Region

The Leake Academy Rebels baseball team played the Patriots of Winston Academy this afternoon in Madden and came away with an 18-8 win after the game ended in the 6th inning by the “10 run rule”. With today’s victory the Rebels advance their Region 2-5A season record to 3-0 and their overall record to 13-3. The winning pitcher of the game was Reese Atkinson and Riley Myers was named the IN Sports player of the game. Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Rebels Baseball on Cruisin 98 will be next Thursday, March 30 at 6:00pm when the Rebels will host Simpson Academy.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

EC Warriors Baseball Team Sweep Doubleheader with Hinds Eagles

EC Warriors Sweep Baseball Doubleheader with Coahoma

Three Lady Rebels chosen to play in MAIS All-Star Game

Rebel Reflections: Lady Rebels 2023

LA Rebelettes Season Ends at Overall Semifinals

Leake Academy Lady Rebels Reflect Favorite Moments (Audio / Photos)