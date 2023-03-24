LA Rebels Varsity Baseball Wins Advances 3-0 in Region

The Leake Academy Rebels baseball team played the Patriots of Winston Academy this afternoon in Madden and came away with an 18-8 win after the game ended in the 6th inning by the “10 run rule”. With today’s victory the Rebels advance their Region 2-5A season record to 3-0 and their overall record to 13-3. The winning pitcher of the game was Reese Atkinson and Riley Myers was named the IN Sports player of the game. Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Rebels Baseball on Cruisin 98 will be next Thursday, March 30 at 6:00pm when the Rebels will host Simpson Academy.