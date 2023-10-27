HomeLeakeLA Rebels Win 62-36 Advance to round 2 of 5A Playoffs

LA Rebels Win 62-36 Advance to round 2 of 5A Playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Clinton Louisiana tonight to play in the first round of the 5A playoffs and came away with a big win over the Wildcats of Silliman Institute 62-36. The Rebels were leading the game 42-22 at halftime and added 3 touchdowns in the second half to win the contest by 26 points, 62-36.

The Rebels now advance to round two next Friday night with a road trip to play the number one seed in 5A the Starkville Academy Volunteers. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.

