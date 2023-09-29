LA Rebels Win Defeat Pillow Mustangs 37-20

HomeLeakeLA Rebels Win Defeat Pillow Mustangs 37-20

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Greenwood tonight to play the Mustangs of Pillow Academy for a non district game. The Rebels spoiled homecoming for Pillow Academy coming away with a 17 point victory in the game, 37-20. The Rebels took the lead just before halftime 17-14 then scored 3 touchdowns in the third quarter. The only points the Mustangs scored in the second half came in the final quarter as they added 6 points to cut the Rebels lead to 17 points.

Next week the Rebels travel to East Rankin Academy. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Boswell Media pregame show on the air at 6:15pm.

