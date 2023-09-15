LA Rebels Win Homecoming Game 38-33

The Leake Academy Rebels were at home in Madden tonight playing the Patriots of Heritage Academy from Columbus. It was the Rebels homecoming game and they would not disappoint posting their first win of the season 38-33 over the Patriots. The Rebels were trailing the Patriots 27-13 at halftime but outscored the Patriots 25-6 in the second half to come away with a 38-33 victory.

Next week the Rebels will host the Colonels of Copiah Academy from Gallman. Kickoff set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media pregame show beginning at 6:15pm.