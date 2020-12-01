Leake Academy Basketball on Boswell Media Sports

Due to the Governor’s Covid-19 restrictions limiting indoor attendance of sporting events to 25%, Boswell Media Sports and Leake Academy are announcing a broadcast schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season that will allow the many basketball fans an opportunity to view the games.

Beginning today (December 1), all home high school girls and boys games will be video streamed and radio broadcast except the December 10th games. The video stream is available at cruisin98news.com and kicks96news.com while the games will also be carried on Cruisin98 (98.3) with Melvin Wooten, the voice of Leake Academy basketball in his 18th and final season.

The broadcast schedule:

Dec. 1 Simpson 6:00

Dec. 3 Canton 6:00

Dec. 5 Jackson Ac. 3:00

Jan. 8 Winston 6:00

Jan. 12 East Rankin 6:00

Jan. 16 Manchester 3:00

Jan. 19 Heritage 6:00

Jan. 22 Lamar 6:00

Jan. 29 Hillcrest 6:00