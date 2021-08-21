Leake Academy Rebels Open Season with Win

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Louisville tonight to play the Winston Academy Patriots in the football season opener for both teams and came away with a 35-7 victory. The game remained close in the first half with the Rebels leading 14-7 but the second half was all Rebels, scoring twice in the third quarter and adding another touchdown in the fourth quarter to win the contest 35-7. Senior Cannon Parks was named the IN SPORTS player of the game with 43 carries for 230 yards. The Rebels play at home next week as they host Jackson Academy. Game time will be 7:00pm and Cruisin 98.3 will bring you the game starting with the Pregame Coaches show at 6:15pm.