The Leake Academy Lady Rebels advanced to the MAIS 5A State Tournament over the weekend.

That tournament is being played in Brookhaven.

Coach Amanda Hatch and her team will play Tuesday night against Brookhaven Academy.

The game is scheduled for a 7:45 tip off.

Radio coverage of the game can be heard on Cruisin’ 98.3, the Cruisin 98 app, and with the Listen Live audio stream on Kicks96news.com and Cruisin98news.com.

See the complete 5A Bracket below.