Leake Academy Sweeps Winston Academy in Madden

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were in district play tonight at Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden playing the Patriots of Winston Academy. Both teams came away with impressive wins. The Lady Rebels won their contest by 55 points, 71-16. The Lady Rebels were leading the game by 34 points at halftime, 44-10, allowing most of the second half to be played with a running clock. With the win tonight, the Lady Rebels improve to 19-2 on the season. Emmi Harkins was named the Lady Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

In the men’s game, the Rebels jumped out to a 16 point lead in the opening quarter and never looked back. They were up by 33 points at halftime, 52-19, which also allowed most of the second half to be played with a running clock. The Rebels were up by 35 points at the end of 3 quarters and won thee contest by 33 points, 59-26. Hagen Davis was named the Rebels IN SPORTS player of the game.

Leake Academy Basketball returns Saturday afternoon as Manchester Academy travels to Madden. That game gets underway at approximately 3:00pm and will be broadcast on Cruisin 98.3 and video streamed on cruisin98news.com or kicks96news.com