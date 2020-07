Leake County Landfill is modifying it’s hours of operation as well as rates. Mayor Vivians shared an announcement stating that moving forward the landfill will only be open on Saturdays during the hours of 8am-1pm. Residential rates are between $15-$35, commercial rates are between $50-$150, tires are free for residents, commercial rates start at $1.65 and go up to $90. More more information please call 601-267-7390.