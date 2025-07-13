Lexi Rodriguez Is the 2025-26 Choctaw Indian Princess

CHOCTAW, Miss.–Lexi Rodriguez was crowned this week as the Choctaw Indian princess for 2025-26.

Rodriguez will serve as an ambassador for the tribe and began her duties immediately, attending events and stickball games at the Choctaw Indian Fair.

She said that in addition to being proud to be serving as the princess for the year and as an ambassador, she believes it is her duty to be a role model for Choctaw children and to help keep the culture and Choctaw spirit alive.

Rodriguez is a senior at Choctaw Centeral High School.