Big Deals!
HomeLeakeLexi Rodriguez Is the 2025-26 Choctaw Indian Princess

Lexi Rodriguez Is the 2025-26 Choctaw Indian Princess

by
SHARE NOW
Lexi Rodriguez Is the 2025-26 Choctaw Indian Princess
Photo: Miss. Band of Choctaw Indians

CHOCTAW, Miss.–Lexi Rodriguez was crowned this week as the Choctaw Indian princess for 2025-26.

Rodriguez will serve as an ambassador for the tribe and began her duties immediately, attending events and stickball games at the Choctaw Indian Fair.

She said that in addition to being proud to be serving as the princess for the year and as an ambassador, she believes it is her duty to be a role model for Choctaw children and to help keep the culture and Choctaw spirit alive.

https://www.breezynews.com/boswell-media-sports-home-run-derby

Rodriguez is a senior at Choctaw Centeral High School.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Brian Montgomery Spends Sometime with Choctaw Indian Princess Lexi Rodriguez

Last Time: Choctaw Indian Princess Leilani Elyse Allen Joins B-MO in the MO’rning (Bonus Audio)

Photo: 2025 Choctaw Indian Princess contestants announced

Man pleads guilty to meth possession near Choctaw Indian Reservation

Philadelphia Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for burglary on the Choctaw Indian Reservation

Video STREAM: Wayne Academy at Leake Academy (Basketball)

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982
https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply