Luther Watts from The Heart of Dixie Spring Show Case Walking and Racking Horse Events Joins BMO in the MO’rning! (Audio)

The Heart of Dixie Spring Show Case Walking and Racking Horse will be at the Neshoba County Coliseum Friday and Saturday March 11th and 12th. The Friday show will start at 6pm and Saturday show 5pm. It is a family filled atmosphere with plenty of concessions and different classes to watch these beautiful and talented horses. Luther Watts, the organizer for the event joined us this morning to discuss the event, the training program and more recently.

Tickets will be available at the box office at a cost of $5 for spectators.

Luther Watts discusses his family’s involvement with the event and the horses

Luther Watts discusses the training regimen and early they begin training horses

Luther Watts discusses what spectators will have the chance to witness during the two day event