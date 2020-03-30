The Main Street Chamber of Leake County Gives Survival Tips for Small Businesses

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County is providing survival tips for small businesses dealing with the impact of the Coronavirus. Russell Baty, Program Director, has included updated information about how small businesses can utilize many different resources to find support during this challenging period. Also, he has created a checklist for small businesses to consider while navigating through this difficult time. For additional helpful information see- www.leakems.com

✓ If your business is staying open, publish commitment to public health and outline actions for ensuring a clean facility and healthy staff; have hand sanitizer available for customers and latex gloves available for employees

✓ Offer digital gift cards that customers and patrons can buy now and use later

✓ Start, maintain, and enhance business webpages, online shopping opportunities, and social media presence

✓ Keep customers updated on new experiences or products you’ll offer when conditions improve

✓ Develop customer membership programs, such as “subscribe and save” on delivery or pickup of coffee beans, fresh produce, etc.

✓ Develop online shopping list services. For example, many grocery stores offer grocery pickup or delivery to customers who submit shopping lists online.

✓ Offer digital services and support to virtually sell, answer questions, and provide customer service

✓ Keep it lively! Offer trivia nights via livestream and provide virtual tours of your shop