Man Puts His Hand Through a Window

by
CARTHAGE, Miss.–A man had to have an ambulance respond when he put his hand through a window Saturday night in Carthage.

The call was on Dickens St., about ten minutes before 7 p.m.

The person who called 911 said the man had put his hand through a window and was bleeding. He was trying to get back inside a trailer there and the people inside would not let him in.

The person whop called also said everyone inside had been drinking.

Medics took the man to the hospital to be treated. Carthage Police accompanied them.

