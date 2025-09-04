Carthage Man Arrested After Armed Disturbance in Lena

Leake County deputies have arrested a Carthage man in connection with a violent disturbance reported earlier in August.

On Monday, August 15, around 3:40 p.m., deputies were called to a residence on Hwy 487 West in Lena after reports of a man threatening people with weapons.

According to witnesses, George Allen allegedly pointed what was believed to be a .22 rifle at another man’s face and pulled the trigger. The victim said he managed to knock the barrel aside, causing the shot to strike the bedroom wall instead.

Allen then reportedly grabbed a 9mm pistol, stole it, and assaulted a woman at the scene. The woman was treated by EMS before transporting herself to the hospital. Investigators later determined the rifle was a pellet gun.

George Allen, 45, of Carthage, was arrested Friday, August 26. He has been charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.