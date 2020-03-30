March 30th- MSDH Reports 89 New Covid-19 Cases Statewide

State & Local – 89 new cases of Covid-19 are being reported this morning statewide. This brings the total number of cases to 10 in Attala County, 6 cases in Winston County, 5 cases in Leake County, and 4 in Neshoba County, according to the Mississippi Department of Health website. There are a total of 847 cases being reported and 16 deaths. More cases are expected. Mississippians are advised to continue to practice health and safety guidelines. For more information see link https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,21870420.html