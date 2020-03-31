March 31st – MSDH Reports NO New Cases of Coronavirus in Attala, Leake, or Neshoba

State & Local – No new cases of Coronavirus are being reported in Attala, Leake, or Neshoba Counties this morning. 90 new cases are being reported statewide. This brings the total number of cases to 10 in Attala County, 5 in Leake County, and 4 in Neshoba County, according to the Mississippi Department of Health website. Winston County is now reporting 1 new case with a total of 7 overall. There are a total of 937 cases being reported and 20 deaths. Mississippians are advised to continue to practice health and safety guidelines. For more information see link https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,21870420.html