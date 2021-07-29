MBI Issues Silver Alert for Missing Man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for 60-year-old Ronnie J. Burns of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County. Mr. Burns is a black male who is five feet eleven inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Monday, July 26th at around 3:30pm in the 6000 block of Franklin D Roosevelt Drive in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction. Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Please contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 if you have any information at all about Ronnie J. Burns.